Exclusive Access: Cirque du Soleil's "Crystal"

San Diego Lifeguard and San Diego Fire Department rescued a paraglider who crashed into the side of a cliff in Torrey Pines.
Butterfly Jungle at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park features thousands of beautiful butterflies as they float and flutter in the Hidden Jungle aviary that also includes birds, lush greenery and flowers.
For the first time ever, Cirque du Soleil produces an ice experience blending acrobatics and figure skating.
There was a noticeable uptick in police presence at La Jolla High School Friday, after a threat from a student was reported Thursday.
A protest was held Friday morning outside City Hall offices in National City a day after a video began circulating on social media showing a mother being snatched off a National City street and hauled away by federal authorities in front of her frantic, crying daughters.
President Trump will visit San Diego next week to get a first-hand look at the border wall prototypes.
We have all heard about the fundraisers and commercials for foster youth. What we don’t hear a lot about is the kids who age out of the system and are left to fend for themselves.
Flames shot from windows and black smoke billowed into the sky as San Diego firefighters battled a house fire of unknown origin Friday morning in Normal Heights, authorities said.
A woman was seriously injured and a man suffered a concussion when they were struck by an SUV driven by a 77-year-old Thursday in Balboa Park, a police sergeant said.
The gas leak in Mission Valley has been plugged and the resulting traffic nightmare is over for San Diegans. But getting things back to normal for area residents and businesses was ongoing as of Thursday evening.