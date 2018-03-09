Exclusive Access: Cirque du Soleil's "Crystal"

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - For the first time ever, Cirque du Soleil produces an ice experience blending acrobatics and figure skating.



The show is a story about a woman named Crystal on a journey of self-discovery as she dives into a world of her own imagination.



CBS News 8’s Ashley Jacobs got an exclusive invitation to go backstage at the show in Phoenix before the cast makes its way to San Diego for the March 21st premier.

For ticket information, click here.