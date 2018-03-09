Zoo Day: Butterfly Jungle exhibit opens Saturday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Butterfly Jungle at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park features thousands of beautiful butterflies as they float and flutter in the Hidden Jungle aviary that also includes birds, lush greenery and flowers.



The butterflies can be seen flying around the aviary and drinking nectar from flowering plants. The 20 to 30 species of butterflies highlighted hail from Central, South and North America.



The vivid-hued butterflies not only enchant guests, but also make ecological sense. Butterfly farming is a sustainable use of rain forest.



During Butterfly Jungle, the Safari Park’s horticulture team replaces the flowering plants in the aviary three times a week to ensure fresh food sources for the butterflies. This year the team anticipates using at least 2,000 flowering plants during the six-week event.



The life span of butterflies varies from approximately a week to a month. The longest life span is that of the migrating monarch butterfly, which can live up to 12 months.



Guests are encouraged to wear bright colors and move slowly to attract the butterflies. They may land on a shoulder, head or anywhere they want!