Jahi Turner Murder Trial: Prosecutors cross-examine Tieray Jones

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A man accused of murdering his two-year-old stepson took the stand again Friday. Tieray Jones is charged in the 2002 murder of Jahi Turner whose body was never found.

Prosecutors cross-examined Jones for hours about the day Jahi disappeared, questioning Jones about what he said to police the day Jahi disappeared.

Jones said the day his two year old step-son Jahi disappeared he was ashamed and frantic, which is why he didn't tell the truth when questioned by police.

Prosecutors then pointed out several inconsistencies. For example, they said Jones told the 911 dispatcher that Jahi had been missing for about 20 minutes, but later said it had actually been two and a half hours before he decided to call police.

“I don't really know what was going through my mind at that time. I just know there was a combination of things that all played into the whole situation,” said Jones.

Jones explained he didn't want to get in trouble since he had smoked marijuana that day. He also said he tried to find Jahi on his own. The prosecution argued that no one saw Jones call out for his son that day or ask anyone at the park if they had seen him.

Jones has always maintained that Jahi went missing after he walked away to a nearby soda machine. Years later, during a phone conversation with Jahi's mother, she asked Jones if her son's death could have been accidental.

In a journal entry from the same week he went missing, Jones wrote Jahi was acting funny and had a bump on his head. Jones explained that it had something to do with Jahi falling while two cats inside their apartment were chasing each other.



Jones faces 25 years to life if convicted. This trial continues on Monday.

