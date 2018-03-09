Hundreds are hoping the show continues at the Starlight Bowl

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Sitting empty and unused since 2011, many San Diegans are wondering if the show will go on for the Starlight Bowl.

The Starlight Bowl once boasted the biggest names in music: Rolling Stones, Elvis Costello, Jerry Garcia.

But seven summers ago, the Starlight was shuttered.

Steve Stopper was a behind-the-scenes audio expert and is now taking center stage with "Save Starlight." Steve's non-profit organization is growing rapidly. His small staff is working on a shoestring budget, but is backed by 1,500 volunteers.

Critics maintain that it doesn't make sense to have an open air theater under a flight path. However, Steve believes with a better sound system and free concerts, success is written in the stars.

Save Starlight is looking for volunteers and donations, click here if you’re interested.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.