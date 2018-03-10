Pacific Beach attack could be related to other assaults

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego police are looking for a man who viciously attacked a woman, while she was walking alone in Pacific Beach.

Police report that the attack happened the night of Tuesday, March 6 along Pacific Beach Drive near Cass Street, which is the same area where two similar attacks were reported last year.

The woman, who wants to be known as “Beth” to protect her identity, is still healing from the serious injuries she received, including bruises, fractures and broken bones and while she did not want to reveal her face out of fear for her safety, she is speaking out with an urgent message for all women.

Beth had been walking home from a restaurant around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when she says she was attacked from behind.

She said her assailant pummeled her face, first punching her in both eyes, which hindered her ability to get a good description.

“He broke my nose in several places and then broke the lower part of my sinus. So the top part of my cheek was broken in two places as well,” Beth explained.

The attacker did not say a word, according to Beth, who said her purse was concealed underneath her jacket.

“So it would have been pretty hard to get it off of me, but I can only assume that's what they wanted and couldn’t get to it. So, gave up,” continued Beth.

This may not be an isolated incident. This is the same location in Pacific Beach where two other women were attacked last summer.

Beth also has a message for all women thinking of walking alone: “don't do it.”

“I would have never thought on a Tuesday at 6:30 on a public street, Pacific Beach Drive, that something like this could happen. But it can, so never walk alone.”

In those cases last year, the suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, standing 5'8 to 5'10 with no facial hair and wearing a backward baseball cap. At this point, that suspect also remains at large.



Anyone with information on this recent attack or the previous assaults along Pacific Beach Drive is asked to call San Diego CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.