13 Mexican nationals taken into custody off La Jolla Shores

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - Border Patrol agents detained 13 Mexican citizens found in a boat off the La Jolla shoreline, according to a U.S. Coast Guard official.

Around 6:45 Saturday morning a boat was spotted around a half mile offshore by Wind N Sea Beach in La Jolla.

It is believed the boats motor malfunctioned because the 13 occupants were rowing with make shift oars when contacted by the Coast Guard.

U.S. Coast Guard and Fire Rescue Lifeguards transported the passengers to Mission Bay where they were taken into custody by Border Patrol agents.