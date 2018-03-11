Mission Valley pursuit ends with crash in Midway area

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A police pursuit that started in Mission Valley Sunday morning ended in the Midway area when the suspect vehicle crashed.

Authorities said the incident started when a San Diego Police officer noticed a reported stolen car near Hotel Circle and began a pursuit.

The chase ended at 2700 Midway Drive when the vehicle, driven by an unidentified male suspect with a female passenger, crashed.

The vehicle reportedly clipped a stop sign, hit a planter near a Jamba Juice location on Rosecrans Drive and hit two parked vehicles before coming to a stop.

According to reports, the suspect tried to flee the crash site but was arrested not far from where he crashed.

He requested medical attention due to neck pain. The female passenger was not located.

No other injuries were reported.