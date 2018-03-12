Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 62-year-old man in the South Bay.



The crash happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Moss Street and Fourth Avenue in Chula Vista.



When police arrived on the scene, they found a man in the street. He was unresponsive.

The man was identified as Roger Arellano-Medrano by his long-time partner Josie Martinez. The two had been together for 25 years.



Police say it appears that Arellano-Medrano was walking to his car to head to work when he was struck by a passing vehicle that fled the scene, possibly a dark gray or silver BMW. They said the suspect vehicle sped away westbound on Moss Street toward Fifth Avenue and Broadway.



First responders attempted life-saving measures but ultimately the man was pronounced dead at the scene.



Police say the car they are looking for has some specific markings.



"Based on evidence at the scene, we believe the vehicle sustained damage to the passenger's side, including missing its right passenger's side mirror," Chula Vista Police Sgt. Scott Schneider said.



Anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run was asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5151.

Loved ones have established a GoFundMe page to pay for Arellano-Medrano's funeral costs.