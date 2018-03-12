Man subdued after threatening people in Talmadge

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police officers used bean-bag rounds and a police dog Monday morning in North Park to arrest a threatening, erratic man armed with some type of bladed weapon, police said.



Officers received a call just after 3:50 a.m. reporting that a man was threatening another person with a machete in the 4900 block of Meade Avenue in the Talmadge neighborhood, Officer Dino Delimitros said. About 30 minutes later, a patrol officer spotted the suspect in North Park, walking near 30th Street between El Cajon Boulevard and Meade Avenue.



The man had blood on his legs, was wielding a bladed weapon believed to be a machete or large knife and was acting erratically, Delimitros said.



Further details of the incident were not immediately available, and police were initially unclear if the situations in North Park and Talmadge were related or not, Delimitros said.



The suspect reportedly refused to drop the weapon when officers confronted him, and police eventually shot and struck him with bean-bag rounds, then used a police dog to subdue him, Delimitros said. He was taken into custody at 4:36 a.m.