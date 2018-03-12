President Trump's San Diego Visit: Preparation and protests for visit

SAN DIEGO (AP / CNS) — When Donald Trump visits San Diego to examine prototypes of the border wall, the president will be landing in the largest city on the U.S.-Mexico border to formally oppose his plans.

Friends and foes of President Donald Trump alike plan to rally in San Diego Tuesday ahead of Trump's expected visit to the border wall prototypes.

Trump will be traveling to Otay Mesa to view the 30-foot-high prototypes after he arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar at 11:30 a.m.

The largest planned anti-Trump protest is scheduled at a San Ysidro Catholic church that offers a full view of the nearby border. Scheduled to appear at Our Lady of Mount Carmel at noon are state Sen. Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, D-San Diego, and ACLU and labor leaders.

The hundreds expected at the San Ysidro rally will also hold up California immigration policies as ones that should be emulated on a national level -- the same policies that have caught the ire of the Trump administration.

Organizers on both sides were urging people to remain peaceful after recent scuffles at rallies in Southern California, including brawls at a Dec. 9 rally near where the prototypes stand.

In San Diego on Monday, immigrant activists, church leaders and elected officials held a press conference at the city's historic Chicano Park to call for demonstrations to show border communities do not support a wall. Standing in front of murals of Mexican revolutionaries, they chanted "We reject your hate! We don't need your racist wall!"

"It's really important that as a region, as a city that has firsthand understanding of what the border wall means for our communities that we stand against (this) and we send a strong message to DC to say this is something that we don't welcome," City Councilwoman Georgette Gomez said Monday.

Jeff Schwilk, founder of San Diegans for Secure Borders, whose group participated in the rally in December near the prototypes that ended in clashes with counter-protesters, said the city council's resolution does not reflect the views of many residents, who feel the border is not secure. He said his organization respects free speech and hopes Tuesday's rally will be safe for participants.

"We absolutely want President Trump to feel welcome and to come inspect the prototypes so we can get the wall built," he said.

Trump on Tuesday is expected to be briefed on lessons learned from the prototypes' construction and meet with border agents and officers to ask what they need, said Jonathan Hoffman, Homeland Security spokesman.

The president is determined to fulfill his campaign promise and will not be swayed by California Republican lawmakers concerned the wall is a waste of money, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Monday.

"The president campaigned on this, he talked about it extensively and he's the president and this is something that he is not going to back away from," she said. "It's something that he's going to continue to push for."

Trump's visit comes after Attorney General Jeff Sessions last week sued California over three of its so-called sanctuary laws. Sessions said the laws, which restrict how local law enforcement can cooperate with federal immigration officials, are unconstitutional and undermine national security.

"The public has been expressing a strong desire to publicly show their overwhelming support for President Trump's visit and his commitment to securing our border and homeland," said Jeff Schwilk, Founder of San Diegans for Secure Borders.

That group is helping organize a rally with other conservative groups planned for 7425 Bristow Court in Otay Mesa beginning at 10 a.m.

Speakers set to appear at the rally include gubernatorial candidate and Assemblyman Travis Allen, R-Huntington Beach, Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore, author and documentarian Trevor Loudon, and former Assemblyman Tim Donnelly.

According to the White House, Trump will speak to military personnel at Miramar at 2 p.m. before heading to the Los Angeles area for a Republican National Committee fundraiser.

