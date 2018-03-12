Network through workshops, seminars and happy hours

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Through workshops, happy hours and classes, the Hatched Collective brings strong women together.



It's a studio for female entrepreneurs. In addition to hosting traditional networking events, they also host happy hours and special collaborative events called Coffee & Conversations.



Founder Katie Saffert says Hatched Collective is a place where women can get inspired, learn and grow their businesses.



Meanwhile, a military veteran started his own job fair for service members and their spouses entering the civilian workforce.



He said he's eliminating "jobtimidation," what he calls the intimidation factor that comes with attending a job fair.



The Bulletproof Job Fair will be business casual attire and attendees will get to sip beer and wine while meeting with potential employers.



CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs explores both options.