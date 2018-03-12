Become an Empowered Mama and find balance in life

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Sixteen years ago our next guest helped moms get their body back, now she's helping them get their life back.

Lisa Druxman has created an empire around healthy motherhood. She is the founder of FIT4MOM, the leader in fitness and motherhood.

Lisa is the creator of the DVD workouts Mama Wants Her Body Back and the author of Lean Mommy.



The Empowered Mama is a practical and interactive workbook full of simple, powerful tools to help moms reconnect with themselves on the journey through motherhood.



Whether you are a working mom or a stay-at-home mom, this book will add balance to your life. This book focuses on all the other parts of a mom's life --relationships at work, tackling built-up stressors, cleaning up one's diet, even going green and being more mindful about the environment --with the intuitive understanding that getting the rest of your life in order will only reap huge dividends for your family.

Since there will never be more hours in the day, The Empowered Mama will help you maximize the hours you do have to accomplish what matters most.

Lisa Druxman visits Morning Extra to share her secrets for becoming an Empowered Mama!