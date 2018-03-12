Morena Boulevard off-ramp from westbound I-8 to close for 30 days

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The off-ramp from westbound Interstate 8 to Morena Boulevard will close for 30 days starting Monday night as construction crews complete a freeway-improvement project, transportation officials advised.



During the closure, scheduled to begin at 9 p.m., drivers on westbound I-8 will be able to access Morena Boulevard using the Taylor Street exit, crossing the bridge to the south side of the freeway toward Old Town, turning right onto Taylor Street and then making a right on Morena Boulevard, according to Caltrans. Motorists also will have the option of heading northbound on Interstate 5 from westbound I-8, exiting at Sea World Drive, turning right onto Tecolote Road and continuing to Morena Boulevard.



A third option allows drivers to use westbound Friars Road, then make a right on Napa Street and continue through traffic signals to Morena Boulevard, said Hayden Manning, a spokesman for the state agency.



"The long-term closure is needed as construction crews begin a $22- million traffic improvement project for westbound I-8 to Interstate 5," Manning said.



Also, the two right lanes of southbound I-5 will be closed this week in San Ysidro just north of the U.S.-Mexico border from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and morning beginning tonight and continuing until Thursday, Caltrans spokesman Ed Cartagena said. The onramp from Camino de la Plaza onto southbound I-5 will be closed tonight, Tuesday morning, Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.



For drivers headed north out of San Diego County this week on I-5, daytime delays are to be expected Tuesday and Wednesday as crews work on a project in San Clemente.



Northbound I-5 will be reduced to three lanes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday from Avenida Vista Hermosa to Camino de Estrella, Caltrans advised. The daytime closures are necessary due to temperature requirements for striping work, according to the agency.



