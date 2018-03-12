Loaiza Bail Hearing: From major leagues to major drug charges

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Former All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza appeared in San Diego federal court on Monday.

He was arrested last month after sheriff's deputies say they found about 44 pounds of cocaine inside a car parked in front of his Imperial Beach home.

Loaiza threw a baseball professionally for nine major league teams over 14 seasons, but in court attorneys made their best pitch to a judge on the matter of Loaiza's bail.

"Mr. Loaiza had a detention hearing today," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Jarad Hodse. "His bond was set at $200,000 with some added conditions."

Loaiza was arrested last month as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Authorities say the 46-year-old rented a home in Imperial Beach for no other reason than to store drugs. As proof, they say there was no furniture in the home. Investigators didn't find any drugs when they searched the residence, but while looking through a vehicle parked outside they say they found about 44 pounds of cocaine hidden under duffel bags with Loaiza's name on them.

Loaiza's father was one of several family members supporting him in court Monday. During the hearing, it was stated that Loaiza, who was born in Mexico, is living here as a legal permanent resident of the U.S. To prosecutors - that, combined with the fact he made around $43-million as a professional baseball player, makes Loaiza a flight risk. But Loaiza's attorney argued her client is broke and close to family living in the U.S.

If Loaiza makes bail he'll be confined to home detention with GPS monitoring.

The Mar Vista High graduate will also have to live in the southern district of California and could only leave for work, school, church and other pre- approved locations.

