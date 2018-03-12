March Madness: SDSU students ready for the big game

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – March Madness officially began Sunday, and the San Diego State University Aztecs will be the number eleven seed team in the West Division of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

On campus, all signs show SDSU is pumped the Aztecs are in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Christopher Lagazo was in Las Vegas over the weekend to watch the win first hand.

“Max Montana is breaking the whole tournament, the whole tournament. I am telling you, he makes that bucket it’s a four-point shot - he’s the bomb,” he said.

The Aztecs won over New Mexico 82-75, and Lagazo returned home a happy student.

“It’s a great thing. It is a perfect representation of who we are now. There can be ups and downs but we can come together in March Madness - anything can happen,” he said.

The Aztecs will next play in Wichita. Lagazo said he is unsure if he will make that trip.

“We will see if the stars align. If I get the tax refund comes in and my work is cool with it, then I am going to go to Wichita, and I am going to see Max Montana get another four-point shot. It’s awesome,” he said.

Here in San Diego, other students fanned out across the city to cheer on the Aztecs.

“My family has always been a fan. They are alumni and they took me to Rocky’s in Pacific Beach to watch the game,” said Danny McPherson.

SDSU was the underdog going into Saturday’s game. Now facing Houston on Thursday, students know they have to overcome a tough team and tough odds.

“There is a chant they always do at the games here, 'You don’t like us and we don’t care,' and if that’s what it takes, that’s what it takes,” said McPherson.

The eleven-seed Aztecs will tip-off against the number six-seed, University of Houston, at the Western Regional in Wichita, Thursday at 4:10 p.m., on TBS.