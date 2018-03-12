Pet Detective: She's got a nose for finding lost dogs - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pet Detective: She's got a nose for finding lost dogs

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you've ever lost a pet, you know the feeling of panic and desperation that follows.

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits El Cajon to meet a woman who travels anywhere at anytime to help dog owners at no charge.

Babs Fry says micro-chipping your pet is the number one way to ensure the safe return of your animal.

If you'd like to learn more about her volunteer program, click here.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.