Pet Detective: She's got a nose for finding lost dogs

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you've ever lost a pet, you know the feeling of panic and desperation that follows.

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits El Cajon to meet a woman who travels anywhere at anytime to help dog owners at no charge.

Babs Fry says micro-chipping your pet is the number one way to ensure the safe return of your animal.

If you'd like to learn more about her volunteer program, click here.

I meet a real Dog Detective today in the Zevely Zone. Babs Fry has found 100’s of lost dogs. Her do’s and don’ts when your pet goes missing tonight at 5:40 pm on Channel 8. @CBS8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/tdvhSJa9vZ — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) March 12, 2018

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.