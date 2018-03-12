Is work-related stress keeping you awake? - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Is work-related stress keeping you awake?

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you've been feeling sleepy since we lost and hour "springing forward," you're not alone.

But is your sleepiness also the result of work stress?

A new study says nearly half of working Americans lose sleep over work-related worries.

Dr. Jen Faber stopped by Morning Extra to discuss work stress and sleepless nights.

