Sip, stomp and savor at Fiesta de la Vendimia

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — February is grape harvest time in southern Peru, the fruit is then transformed into red and white wines, as well as Peru’s world-famous spirit, Pisco.

The season culminates in March with Fiesta de la Vendimia, when locals and travelers celebrate the fruits of harvesting efforts with various festivities. Bringing the tradition to Southern California, Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria is throwing a celebration of its own.

Chef Emmanuel Piqueras stopped by Morning Extra to share more about the Fiesta de la Vendimia.