Charlize Theron Peed Herself In Front of David Oyelowo - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Charlize Theron Peed Herself In Front of David Oyelowo

Posted: Updated:

James asks about the instant rapport between "Gringo" stars Charlize Theron, David Oyelowo and Joel Edgerton and learns Charlize got off to a candid start by peeing herself thanks to a story David told over dinner.

[To view video on YouTube, click here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.