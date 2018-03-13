School Shootings: Police and parents meet in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The Chula Vista Elementary School District and city representatives on Monday night held a meeting focused on school safety.

Monday’s meeting comes after various threats were made against several schools across the county in the last few weeks.

Administrators and police highlighted the challenges facing the district and what steps they would need to take to heighten school safety – especially when it comes to preparing young children for the unexpected.

There are more than 30,000 children enrolled at schools in the Chula Vista Elementary School District. During the forum, parents of those students were briefed on current school safety practices – including lockdown drills tailored specifically for pre-teens.

“We want to preach safety and say perform a lockdown, but we don’t want to scare the little ones in the process, so [we are] making sure [the] tone of voice, the language that we use and types of training we have are age appropriate,” said Anthony Millican, Chula Vista Elementary School District.

Police, city and district officials also discussed a practice called threat assessment. It’s a practice that measures the likelihood of something occurring on school grounds – a tool that relies heavily on community involvement.

“We want the parents to engage with us and have their children engage with us so we can assess problems early on – intervene and change behavior to make it a safe learning environment,” said Captain Vern Salle, Chula Vista Police.

Since February 14th – the date of the Parkland, Florida shooting – Chula Vista Police said it has received at least 12 school threats.

In the latest case, an Olympian High School tenth grader was taken into custody.