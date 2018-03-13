Trump supporters rally to welcome him to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Those in favor of building a border wall gathered in Otay Mesa to show their support on Tuesday.

Republican lawmakers and members of local conservative groups held a rally ahead of the President Trump's visit to the border wall prototypes.

Hours before Trump landed in San Diego, his supporters gathered near the border to welcome him with open arms.

Tuesday's rally was organized by San Diegans for Secure Borders.

People from all over the state - and beyond - traveled to be here saying Trump's visit marks a crucial step in accomplishing something he has long promised - building a border wall.

"I think that will be a big help," said Dan Lancaster. "Everything they've done in the past has done nothing. It's time to get something accomplished."

Some in this group come from immigrant families and say it's not about banning people from coming to the U.S. - it's about making sure they do so legally.

"I'm half-Mexican myself," said Catriona Crehan. "My great-grandparents were immigrants from Italy, but they all did so legally.

"And to see people just skip across with no regard for anybody is kinda infuriating."

Throughout the morning, things remained peaceful.

But, at one point the crowd became divisive as they watched a man rip up a Mexican flag.

Following the incident, News 8 spoke with the man, De La.

He had no regrets.

"When you're on this land, it's that red, white and blue. That is it," said La. "I ain't gonna fly no Mexican flag, I ain't flying a Vietnamese flag. I ain't flying nothing else. That's why I ripped it up. It was disrespectful to my country."

San Diego Police were positioned around the perimeter though no arrests were made.

Most promoted a peaceful gathering - saying all they want is for their voices to be heard.

