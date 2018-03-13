Evacuations ordered as storm approaches Southern California

A fire truck drives through the wildfire damaged Coffey Park neighborhood as rain water pools where a home once stood, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. Authorities have issued evacuation orders for areas hit hard by fires.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) — Evacuations have been ordered or recommended in two Southern California counties due to an approaching storm that could bring enough rain to trigger debris flows.

The National Weather Service says rain falling early Tuesday on the Central Coast is expected to move south through Santa Barbara and Ventura counties and then into Los Angeles County.

Santa Barbara County authorities have issued mandatory evacuation orders for designated "extreme risk" areas along its south coast and recommended evacuations for adjacent "high risk" areas.

The warnings follow the disaster that struck Montecito in January, when a storm unleashed debris flows that destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and killed nearly two-dozen residents.

A voluntary evacuation order is in effect in neighboring Ventura County for areas north of Ojai Valley.