Satisfy that sweet tooth at the San Diego Cake Show

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Do you suffer from a sweet tooth? This weekend there is a perfect event to help knock out that craving!

The San Diego Cake Show will be held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds to educate and inspire the public with cake decorating demonstrations and activities. If eating all of these wonderful confectionary creations isn’t enough, the show raises funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego.

This year’s theme is Rockin’ Cakes, where music and music culture of past decades will be celebrated.

In addition there will be cake decorating competitions, live demonstrations and in-depth classes taught by experts and celebrity chefs.

Monika Stout, the Co-Chair of the cake show and Amy Russert from Amy’s Cakery joined News 8 Morning Extra to show some incredible things that can be seen at the Cake Show.

Interested in tickets? They can be pre-ordered on their website or bought at the door for $12.