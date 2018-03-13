"I Can Only Imagine" a story of faith, love and redemption

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - What is better than an inspirational story that is based on a true story?

“I Can Only Imagine” brings to life the true story behind the song of ultimate hope, “I Can Only Imagine.” A transformed relationship with his troubled father inspired Bart Millard, the lead singer of the band MercyMe, to write what is now the most-played radio single in Christian music history.

Country superstar, Trace Adkins, who stars in the film, joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about the role he plays and the overarching message of the movie.

“I Can Only Imagine” hits theaters March 16th.