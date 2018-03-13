Learn the in's and out's of gardening at the Master Gardeners Spring Seminar

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Are you a green thumb? Master gardener? Or maybe somewhere in between?

San Diego County Master Gardeners are putting on their Spring Seminar, Garden Spaces- Growing Outside the Box, on Saturday March 17.

The seminar called will include classes, hands-on workshops to learn from garden experts and a large marketplace offering plants, tools, books and garden artwork. Master Gardeners will be there to answer all your gardening questions.

San Diego Master Gardener, My Thanh Kim and author & award-winning TV host, Nan Sterman, joined Morning Extra to talk about everything that will be offered at the seminar.

Interested in attending the seminar? It will be held at the San Diego County Operations Center from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday March 17.