University City: Trailer full of camping gear stolen from Boy Scouts

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A campaign is underway to help a local Boy Scout troop in University City after it recently had its trailer full of camping gear stolen from a church parking lot.

The stolen trailer belongs to the San Diego Boy Scout Troop 11, and it was stolen from the First Baptist Church in University City.

“Every month, our troop goes out camping or hiking – we are doing something every month. So we are using the trailer and we are using the items. To see it go away, it just puts a big damper on things,” said Bill Greer, Scout Master Troop.

Parents and scouts are now scrounging to replace the items. They have reached out online for help and their goal is to raise $9,000.

“One of the best parts of boy scouting is the camping and activities. Once we found out that all of our equipment that we used for camping was gone, it made the whole troop’s mood go down,” said Dominick Ricci, Boy Scout.

The trailer was recovered in the Mission Bay area, roughly ten miles from the church. No one in the troop has an idea who stole it and ditched it there; however, one thing they are certain of – it was not a scout.

“It definitely was not a scout. Scouts are honest and trustworthy,” said Greer.

The church that the trailer was stolen from is currently reviewing surveillance cameras to see if anyone was captured on camera.

