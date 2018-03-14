Political Analyst, Laura Fink gives her take on Trump's visit to - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Political Analyst, Laura Fink gives her take on Trump's visit to SD

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - President Trump was in San Diego Tuesday to take a look at the border wall prototypes.

The President stopped multiple times for Q & A sessions with the media and ended his trip to America’s Finest City after talking to Marines at MCAS Miramar.

Trump promised a pay raise to the military as well as floating a “space force” in his speech at Miramar.

Political analyst, Laura Fink gave her take on the visit to News 8 Morning Extra. 

