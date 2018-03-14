How should you talk to your child about the dangers of binge drinking?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Spring break is underway for many students and with that comes parties and binge drinking.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, nearly half of all college students binge drink and during spring break it goes to the extreme.

Addiction specialist and renowned Interventionist, Todd Zalkins, joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about the dangers of binge drinking.

In 2017, Todd brought his story to the big screen by releasing the award-winning documentary “The Long Way Back: The Story of Todd “Z-Man” Zalkins,” a story of redemption and recovery. The film casts a long overdue spotlight on the unspoken stigma of prescription painkiller addiction and gives hope to those struggling to regain control.

Todd recently partnered with the Association of Recovery in Higher Education and is traveling to college campuses all throughout the country screening his film and educating students on prevention, recovery and offering resources to those who need help

