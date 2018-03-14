San Diego is the center of the balloon world with the World Balloon Convention

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's considered to be the Olympics of the "balloon art world" with large creations and competitions and it's all happening in Downtown. We are talking about the World Balloon Convention.

The Word Balloon Convention is the premiere international event for balloon decorators, twisters/entertainers, and anyone wanting to explore a rewarding career in the balloon industry.

The convention celebrates balloon artistry by showcasing the many applications of balloons as an art form through sculpture, full-scale decorations.

News 8 Morning Extra was lucky to have the Queen of Organic Balloon Creations from All About Balloons in DC, Caity Byrne as well as Balloon Engineer from New York City’s HK Balloons, Hampton Bishop and America’s Top Balloon Expert from San Diego’s Balloon Utopia, Sandi Masori to share their balloon artistry.

