Mayor Faulconer announces free Community Cleanup event Saturday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - If you were planning on doing some cleaning this weekend, you're in luck.



As part of his efforts to reduce the illegal dumping of trash in public areas and clean up San Diego's neighborhoods, Mayor Kevin Faulconer encourage residents to drop off bulky items - such as old appliances, furniture, TVs, and mattresses - at the City's free annual Community Cleanup event at SDCCU Stadium on Saturday.



The event - hosted by the City's Environmental Services Department (ESD) - also gives residents the opportunity to dispose of fluorescent light bulbs and household batteries as well as donate items to Goodwill Industries of San Diego County.



Launched as a pilot program in May 2017, the "Clean SD" initiative has resulted in City crews and contractors removing more than 1,100 tons of trash and debris from neighborhoods, riverbeds and the downtown area.



Mayor Faulconer recently expanded the program with more crews responding to cleanup requests filed through the City's "Get It Done" application.



The drop-off period will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. And this event will go on rain or shine.



Also if you can't make it down this weekend, there are several other events like this one happening around town.



For a list of the dates and locations visit www.recyclingworks.com.