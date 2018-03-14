Mansion Death Lawsuit: Ex-wife gives video deposition

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The civil trial continues in the death of Rebecca Zahau.

On Wednesday Dina Shacknai, the ex-wife of Jonah Shacknai - the man Zahau was dating - is expected to give a video deposition.

The family of Zahau is suing her boyfriend's brother, Adam Shacknai, the only other person said to be at the home when she died.

It happened July 13, 2011, two days after 6-year-old Max, the son of Rebecca's boyfriend Jonah Shacknai, took a fatal fall in the same home while Rebecca was babysitting

Rebecca's body was found by Adam, who called 911. Rebecca was reportedly found naked and hanging from a second story balcony at the mansion in Coronado.

The medical examiner ruled Zahau's death a suicide, but the Zahau family believes Rebecca was murdered and is suing Adam in civil court for wrongful death.

During opening statements earlier this month, an attorney for Zahau's family said Adam Shacknai hit Zahau over the head four times before binding her hands and feet, putting a noose around her neck and throwing her naked body off a second-story balcony.

An attorney for Adam Shacknai said no evidence supports the claim that Zahau was killed and four law enforcement agencies all agree Zahau's death was a suicide.

The trial has included testimony from a handwriting expert, a psychologist, and the two plaintiffs in the wrongful death lawsuit. - Zahau's mother and sister.

