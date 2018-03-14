Mansion Death Lawsuit: Ex-wife gives video deposition

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The civil trial continues in the death of Rebecca Zahau.
On Wednesday Dina Shacknai, the ex-wife of Jonah Shacknai - the man Zahau was dating - is expected to give a video deposition.
The family of Zahau is suing her boyfriend's brother, Adam Shacknai, the only other person said to be at the home when she died.
It happened July 13, 2011, two days after 6-year-old Max, the son of Rebecca's boyfriend Jonah Shacknai, took a fatal fall in the same home while Rebecca was babysitting
Rebecca's body was found by Adam, who called 911. Rebecca was reportedly found naked and hanging from a second story balcony at the mansion in Coronado.
RELATED: Zahau Civil Trial: Mother testifies in wrongful death lawsuit
The medical examiner ruled Zahau's death a suicide, but the Zahau family believes Rebecca was murdered and is suing Adam in civil court for wrongful death.
During opening statements earlier this month, an attorney for Zahau's family said Adam Shacknai hit Zahau over the head four times before binding her hands and feet, putting a noose around her neck and throwing her naked body off a second-story balcony.
An attorney for Adam Shacknai said no evidence supports the claim that Zahau was killed and four law enforcement agencies all agree Zahau's death was a suicide.
The trial has included testimony from a handwriting expert, a psychologist, and the two plaintiffs in the wrongful death lawsuit. - Zahau's mother and sister.
RELATED COVERAGE
The San Diego Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
Police were involved a pursuit late Saturday that ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.