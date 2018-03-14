March Madness: Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

March Madness: Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - With eight locations throughout the county and each location housing at least 20 television screens, Oggi's is a great option when deciding where to catch your favorite March Madness games.

While each location may be offering different specials on drinks, each one has the same selections for your favorite sports bar food.

From pizza to wings and seasonal flat breads, fans can gather around tables and screens.

As News 8's Ashley Jacobs explains, someone could even win FREE pizza for a year!

There's still time to head to our website and fill out your bracket if you haven't already at cbs8.com/bracketbuster.
 

