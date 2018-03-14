Butterfly Jungle open at San Diego Zoo Safari Park through April 15

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Spring will soon be in the air - and so will the butterflies!

The Butterfly Jungle is now open at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and thousands of beautiful butterflies float in the hidden jungle.

Kara Walsh, animal trainer at the park, stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the winged creatures and also an adorable animal called a sugar glider.

Sugar glider Wynken stopped by Morning Extra and enjoyed a little snack.

