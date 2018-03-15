Angela Bassett Describes The Waterfall Scenes In 'Black Panther' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Angela Bassett Describes The Waterfall Scenes In 'Black Panther'

'Black Panther' and '9-1-1' star Angela Bassett remembers the difficulty in shooting the dramatic fight scenes in Wakanda (AKA Atlanta).

