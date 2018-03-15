'Enough is Enough': San Diego students participate in national walkout

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Thousands of San Diego students made their voices heard Wednesday as part of the “National Walkout” to honor the victims of the Parkland, Florida massacre.

Around the nation, students left class at 10 a.m. local time for at least 17 minutes — one minute for each of the dead in Florida.

At some schools, students didn't go outside but lined the hallways, gathered in gyms and auditoriums or wore orange, the color used by the movement against gun violence.

But not everyone is in support of the students’ message.

South Bay resident Lincoln Pickard is a staunch defender of the second amendment and a member of U.S. Gun Club. He favors teaching gun safety in schools and supports the idea of arming teachers.

The National Rifle Association also responded to the nationwide walk-outs saying in a tweet, “I’ll control my own guns, thank you.” The tweet also came with a video stating that gun control activists are “blaming good honest people for the acts of murderers.”

Meanwhile, students asked lawmakers to acknowledge them as students, whom even though young, still have voices to be heard. On March 24th, there will be a “March for our Lives” rally at Waterfront Park.

On April 20th, there will be a national high school walkout to mark the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting.

