Social media threat closes Rincon Middle School in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8/CNS) - Classes were canceled Thursday at Rincon Middle School in Escondido out of "an abundance of caution" after an online shooting threat was reported against the school, district officials said.



Escondido police detectives began investigating the potential threat around 10 p.m. Wednesday but don't believe it was credible, Lt. Ed Bennett said. But detectives were conducting a thorough investigation despite the vague online posting.



"A social media post containing a threatening message was reported to our school," officials wrote this morning in a message to students' families. "We are working closely with police to ensure the safety of all students. In an abundance of caution school is closed for today, Thursday, March 15. Student safety is our highest priority. We will keep you informed with any information as it becomes available."



The message was posted on Rincon Middle School's Facebook page in English and Spanish, where three Facebook users quickly thanked and commended the school for taking the precaution.

No other campuses in Escondido would be affected, Bennett said. School resource officers will be at other nearby campuses as normal, and the police department will be fully staffed Thursday.



Reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday, the message apparently first showed up on Instagram but was "vague and copied" from another social media site, Bennett said.



"We have no credible information about a potential shooting," the lieutenant said. "But our investigators are looking into it and have been looking into it since 10 last night. But again, there is nothing credible and Rincon decided to close out of an abundance of caution."