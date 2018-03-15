Roscoe is looking for the perfect partner to play fetch with - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Roscoe is looking for the perfect partner to play fetch with

Name: Roscoe 
Age: 7 years
Gender: Male 
Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier/Mix 
ID #: 264100
Adoption Fee: $25

Roscoe, a 7-year-old American Pit Bull mix, is a cheerful and bubbly boy looking for a loving home to call his own. Roscoe knows how to sit and loves playing fetch with any kind of ball. He has lived with children in the past and would do best in a home with no other animals. We wants to be the apple of your eye! Come meet Roscoe today and see if you are a match!

Roscoe’s adoption fee includes his neuter, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days of worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

Roscoe is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus at 5500 Gaines Street. To learn more about making him part of your family, please call (619) 299-7012.
 

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Sunday
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

