Oscar winning actress taking on role of Lara Croft in Tomb Raider

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - You may not realize this, but it has been 17 years since Angelina Jolie first portrayed Lara Croft in Tomb Raider.

The action packed thriller is getting a new leading lady and critics are loving her.

Oscar winning actress, Alicia Vikander is taking over and dominating the role of Lara Croft in the new Tomb Raider.

Kelli Gillespie sat down with Vikander and talked about what it took to transform into Lara Croft and the amazing sets that were built for the film.

Tomb Raider hits theaters March 15.

Her legend begins. Watch the new trailer for #TombRaider. pic.twitter.com/A2U47zmcCF — Tomb Raider (@TombRaiderMovie) January 18, 2018



Kelli also sat down with Walton Goggins to talk about how he approaches playing villains and the sacrifices that are needed to achieve a goal.