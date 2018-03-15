Police search for suspect after man shot during argument downtown

AN DIEGO (CNS) - A 61-year-old man was shot during an argument Thursday morning in downtown San Diego's Marina neighborhood, but he was expected to survive, police said.



The argument broke out for an unknown reason a little after midnight in the 200 block of J Street, about two blocks from the Convention Center, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.



"During the argument the suspect took out a gun and shot the victim and ran off eastbound on J Street," Buttle said. "The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."



Detectives went to investigate the shooting and search for the suspect, who was described as wearing a blue flannel shirt and blue jeans.