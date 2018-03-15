SoulCycle peddles its way into Westfield UTC

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Westfield UTC expansion continues with the addition of a SoulCycle studio.



This is the area's first SoulCycle. It is a 45-minute indoor cycling class that features high-intensity cardio, muscle-sculpting strength training, and rhythm-based choreography.



People who take the class say it is a powerful mind-body experience as they ride together as a pack in candlelit studios to the rhythm of one-of-a-kind playlists.



CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you inside for a tour of the fitness studio.