March Madness: Aztecs Cheer and Dance teams get ready for the big game

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Aztecs will take on Houston in Wichita, Kansas, at 4:20 Thursday afternoon.



School spirit and pride sweep over the San Diego State University campus, as students are invited to watch the first round of the NCAA tournament for free at Viejas Arena.



News 8's Ashley Jacobs spent the morning with the Cheer and Dance teams to see how they're feeling about the Men's Basketball Team's winning streak.



Get your first glimpse at the 8 teams participating in the NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena Thursday, March 15, at the FREE Open Practice!



There will be FREE souvenir rally towels for the first 2,000 fans! Practices go from 11 am - 6:20 pm.

