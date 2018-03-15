Infidelity, open relationships, micro-cheating, are they happening to you?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Cheating spouses have really been in the spotlight the past few weeks.

Nashville's mayor resigned after admitting an affair, Missouri's governor acknowledged an affair with his hairdresser and even President Trump is denying reports of an affair with a porn star who says she was paid to keep quiet.



Ashley Madison provided some data from their site. The most active age group us people 25-29 years old and the least active group is people 60+. The gender ratio on the site is 4 paid active males for every 5 active females.

Sociologist and sexologist, Dr. Jenn Gunsaullus joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about infidelity, why people cheat and a new issue called micro-cheating.