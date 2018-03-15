Internet freaks out when 'Willy Wonka' star appears as contestant on 'Jeopardy'

LOS ANGELES (AP) - He played a boy who does nothing but watch TV and wears cowboy clothing in the 1971 movie "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory."
Who is "Jeopardy" contestant Paris Themmen?
Themmen appeared on the game show on Tuesday. But he didn't tell Alex Trebek about his role as Mike Teevee when the host asked him about himself. Themmen said he was an "avid backpacker."
However, some fans of the movie pointed it out on Twitter.
Themmen has appeared on several food programs since his role in the film when he was 11 years old.
Themmen finished in second place.
Why wouldn't Paris Themmen mention those most amazing fact he had about himself:— JeopardyBlindGuesser (@JeopardyGuesser) March 13, 2018
He played Mike Teavee in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory #Jeopardy #WillyWonka pic.twitter.com/CVeZ4cx7rV
WBZ interrupted the opening of Jeopardy! so I didn’t get his name until Alex Trebek repeated it - it’s @ParisThemmen, Mike Teevee from Willy Wonka! pic.twitter.com/NNPUQ09hV0— Tim Colby (@timjcolby) March 13, 2018
With the hugely talented Christian Borle today at New York Comic Con! pic.twitter.com/kLt84FotZa— Paris Themmen (@ParisThemmen) October 6, 2017
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.
Crackle's 'The Oath' star Sean Bean left a markedly different impression on the 'Lord of the Rings' movie franchise than his acting counterparts.
'Black Panther' and '9-1-1' star Angela Bassett remembers the difficulty in shooting the dramatic fight scenes in Wakanda (AKA Atlanta).
'Tom v Time' star and 'The TB12 Method' author Tom Brady tells Stephen how to cope with losing a Super Bowl. (Not the Stephen will ever have to worry about that.)
Champion of the timesupnow.com movement Reese Witherspoon and U.S. Olympic medalist Adam Rippon combine talents to create the master class in 'Acting On Ice.'
'A Wrinkle In Time' star Oprah Winfrey gets some career advice from a slightly less famous figure: the Lord.
'She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women Who Changed History' author Chelsea Clinton had a very different First Daughter experience than Ivanka Trump.
Colbert had a monologue full of perfectly good tariff humor ready to go. Then former Trump aide Sam Nunberg got on TV.