Bought a Snuggie? You might get a refund check

PHOENIX — If you bought a Snuggie or other products hawked on television over the past two decades, you might receive money soon.

Allstar Marketing Group, the company behind the wildly popular blanket with sleeves, has agreed to pay more than $7.2 million to consumers across the country who bought their "As Seen On TV" merchandise.

Checks for more than 218,000 customers will average $33.14 each. Other items include the Magic Mesh screen door.

The Federal Trade Commission sued Allstar, alleging misleading advertising since 1999. The agency said the company promised customers could "buy one, get one free," but did not disclose all the costs.

"Because the ordering process was confusing, some customers also were charged for more products than they wanted," FTC officials said in a media release.

The settlement barred Allstar from engaging in the allegedly illegal conduct and ordered the refunds.

The company administering refunds, Analytics, will begin mailing refund checks this week. Consumers should receive the checks this month. They must be cashed within 60 days or they will become void.

Consumers who have questions can call the refund administrator at 877-982-1294.

