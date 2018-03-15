Fashion with a Passion: Upcoming fundraiser benefits Make-a-Wish - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fashion with a Passion: Upcoming fundraiser benefits Make-a-Wish San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Morning Extra guest Kailey has some awesome and ambitious goals. 

She wants to be a fashion designer for Barbie dolls and she's already off to a great start. 

The best part is she's only 11 years old!  

Very special Make-a-Wish kid Kailey, along with Cassandra Altman from Fashion with a Passion, visited Morning Extra with more on the upcoming annual fashion event that benefits Make-a-Wish San Diego.

