Fashion with a Passion: Upcoming fundraiser benefits Make-a-Wish San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Morning Extra guest Kailey has some awesome and ambitious goals.

She wants to be a fashion designer for Barbie dolls and she's already off to a great start.

The best part is she's only 11 years old!

Very special Make-a-Wish kid Kailey, along with Cassandra Altman from Fashion with a Passion, visited Morning Extra with more on the upcoming annual fashion event that benefits Make-a-Wish San Diego.