Fatal South Bay hit-and-run suspect turns himself in

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 28-year-old man was behind bars Thursday for allegedly fleeing the scene of a weekend traffic crash that killed a pedestrian in front of the victim's Chula Vista home.
Guillermo Jimenez of Chula Vista turned himself in Wednesday afternoon in connection with the death of 62-year-old Roger Arellano-Medrano, according to police.
Arellano-Medrano was about to get into his car to go to work when a gray 2008 3 Series BMW two-door coupe struck him in the 400 block of Moss Street about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, according to police. Following the deadly impact, the motorist continued driving and left the area to the west, Detective Joe Briles said.
Arellano-Medrano, who reportedly lost a leg in the crash, died at the scene, despite paramedics' attempts to save his life.
While surrendering to police, Jimenez allegedly admitted that he was the driver involved in the fatal accident, but refused to say where his damaged vehicle could be found.
"The cause of this collision is still under investigation," Briles said. "However, there are indications that distracted driving may have been a significant factor in the collision."
Jimenez was booked into San Diego Central Jail. He was being held on $100,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the damaged BMW, which is registered under California license No. 7NPH453, was asked to call Briles at (619) 476-5321.
Loved ones have established a GoFundMe page to pay for Arellano-Medrano's funeral costs.
RELATED COVERAGE
The San Diego Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
Police were involved a pursuit late Saturday that ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.