Fatal South Bay hit-and-run suspect turns himself in

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 28-year-old man was behind bars Thursday for allegedly fleeing the scene of a weekend traffic crash that killed a pedestrian in front of the victim's Chula Vista home.



Guillermo Jimenez of Chula Vista turned himself in Wednesday afternoon in connection with the death of 62-year-old Roger Arellano-Medrano, according to police.



Arellano-Medrano was about to get into his car to go to work when a gray 2008 3 Series BMW two-door coupe struck him in the 400 block of Moss Street about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, according to police. Following the deadly impact, the motorist continued driving and left the area to the west, Detective Joe Briles said.



Arellano-Medrano, who reportedly lost a leg in the crash, died at the scene, despite paramedics' attempts to save his life.



While surrendering to police, Jimenez allegedly admitted that he was the driver involved in the fatal accident, but refused to say where his damaged vehicle could be found.



"The cause of this collision is still under investigation," Briles said. "However, there are indications that distracted driving may have been a significant factor in the collision."



Jimenez was booked into San Diego Central Jail. He was being held on $100,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the damaged BMW, which is registered under California license No. 7NPH453, was asked to call Briles at (619) 476-5321.

Loved ones have established a GoFundMe page to pay for Arellano-Medrano's funeral costs.

RELATED COVERAGE