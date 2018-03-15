Police raid marijuana dispensary in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Narcotics enforcement officers raided an allegedly illegal Pacific Beach marijuana dispensary Thursday, seizing dozens of pounds of cannabis and arresting a pair of shop employees.
The personnel served a search warrant at Truly Green, 4150 Mission Blvd., about 8 a.m., according to San Diego police.
Photo courtesy of the San Diego Police Department
Among items confiscated during the operation were 57 pounds of high- grade marijuana, more than 1,400 edible products containing the drug, $3,100 in cash and two pistols, SDPD Lt. Matt Novak said.
Two workers were arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of marijuana for sale and operating a business without a permit. They were issued citations and released.
Photo courtesy of the San Diego Police Department
The owners were not present but also will be charged in the case, according to Novak.
"The SDPD Narcotics Unit ... (and) the City Attorney's office continue to investigate all illegal marijuana dispensaries and delivery services, as well as all other illegal marijuana businesses operating within the city of San Diego," the lieutenant said.
Photo courtesy of the San Diego Police Department
