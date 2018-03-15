Pacific Beach Patio Thief: Furniture thief gives new meaning to "take a seat"

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – San Diego Police are on the hunt for a thief targeting residents in Pacific Beach.

Police said the man is wanted for stealing patio furniture from several homes in the area, and has been captured on home surveillance cameras.

In one case, surveillance cameras show the suspect wearing pants, a button up shirt and socks as he tip-toes onto the front patio of Pete Wuerstle’s Opal Street home in Pacific Beach.

At first, the suspect grabs a chair and leaves. He returns to take a table which he covers up, but makes no effort to conceal his face. In his third and final trip, he picks up another chair, leaving just one item of a four piece set – valued at hundreds of dollars.

Besides coming up to Wuerstle’s house without shoes on, another tactic the suspect used was using a cardboard to cover the light – hoping no one would see him.

After posting the surveillance video on Next Door, Wuerstle’s neighbors started chiming in saying they too had been victimized by the same person.

“He’s just going on someone’s porch and raking in, and what he is doing with it, I don’t know,” said Wuerstle.

San Diego Police Sergeant John Harberth said the department has received six additional reports, all in Pacific Beach on: Buena Vista, Soledad Road, Emerald Street, Magnolia Avenue, Beryl Street, Law Street and Opal Street.

Investigators said the suspect has been linked to both a white van with green writing and a green SUV with Baja California plates.

Residents hope someone will know who the suspect is and turn him in, or at least catch him in the act.

“I don’t’ know if I will ever get my furniture back or recoup that, but you know to protect the other people form the same sort of thing,” said Wuerstle.

The man seen on video was described as appearing to be Hispanic with a mustache.