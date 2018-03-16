Sabre Springs: Neighborhood on edge after suspicious man spotted

SABRE SPRINGS (NEWS 8) – A Sabre Springs neighborhood is on edge after at least one thief was seen stealing from unlocked cars.

One of the victims uploaded surveillance video to social and discovered he was not the only one who had been robbed.

The surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a white sweatshirt casually walking up to a Mercedes parked in a Sabre Springs driveway. He is then seen opening the unlocked door and begins opening the console when the dome light turns on.

He proceeds to rummage through Matthew Vahabzadeh’s car, the victim.

From Matthew’s cameras, which are perched above his garage, the suspect is seen turning on a flashlight.

“It’s a little bit intrusive on my privacy. Honestly, [it’s] pathetic that someone stoops that low.

Matthew said when he woke up the next day, he noticed something was not right. “My door was slightly cracked.”

When Matthew and his father, Mort, saw the surveillance video, they went to Nextdoor – an online neighborhood watch site.

Neighbor Matthew Nguyen had already posted surveillance video of another man around the same time, 3:12 a.m., going from car door to car door checking the locks.

As it turned out, other neighbors also posted about being victims. Even a garage door opener was swiped from an unlocked car.

From both surveillance videos, the suspects are seen wearing different clothes, but the videos show a similar time stamp.

“It’s nice to be able to know what is going on with the neighborhood and share with each other the happenings to be alert,” said Nguyen.

The neighbor who also had belongings stolen said he reported it to police and detectives asked him to send them the video.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.