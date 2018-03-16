Shooting threat posted on Snapchat against Steele Canyon High

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - There will be an increased law enforcement presence Friday at Steele Canyon High School in Spring Valley as a precaution in response to a shooting threat authorities said they believe is not credible.



The school resource deputy assigned to the school received information around 8 p.m. Thursday about an image being circulated on social media by students, said sheriff's Lt. Tom Seiver.



The image was a picture of a threatening message written on an unknown surface, at an unknown location, and was taken on an unknown date, Seiver said. The message threatened a school shooting but did not reference a specific school, according to Seiver.



The school was searched in an attempt to locate the original message but the message was not found, Seiver said.

"At this time, there's no credible threat to the Steele Canyon High School," Seiver said. "As a precaution, deputies will have an increased presence at the school on Friday. The Rancho San Diego Station is working closely with school administration to investigate the source of the message."

The principal posted a message to parents on the school's website saying the threat to "shoot up the school" was posted on Snapchat Thursday night.

Full Statement by Principal Don Hohmier:

SCHS Families, Tonight there was a "Shoot up the School" Snapchat post reported by our students, parents, and community. That information was immediately shared with our School Resource Officer. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has conducted an investigation and is not able to substantiate ANY credible threat to our campus or students. Out of an abundance of caution, we will have additional law enforcement on campus on Friday and Monday. We appreciate the concern and vigilance of our students, families, and community in helping to keep our campus safe. We will continue to work closely with the Sheriff's Department, and want to assure all in our school community of our commitment to student and staff safety. Mr. Don Hohimer,

CEO/Principal

Last week, the City of Poway introduced a new hotline to report potential school threats.

The hotline will be monitored around the clock and is open to students, parents, teachers and community members.

By dialing 844-PUSD-TIP, Poway students and others can directly report any threats.

